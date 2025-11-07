Atria Investments Inc Buys 5,066 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance increased its stake in Nutrien by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $311,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 736,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 20.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Nutrien from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

