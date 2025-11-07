Golden State Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 53,662 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,453 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 132,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,045,000 after purchasing an additional 181,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,636,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.