Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 59,370 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 176,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $61.94 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

