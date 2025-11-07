Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 4943961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

Aerogrow International Trading Up 6.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Aerogrow International Company Profile

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

