Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BELFB. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $130.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $188.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 3.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse stock opened at $160.16 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $57.99 and a one year high of $160.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.18 and its 200 day moving average is $113.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,654,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 25.0% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth about $639,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Recommended Stories

