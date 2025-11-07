Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Ahold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ahold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Ahold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ahold

Ahold Stock Up 0.5%

ADRNY stock opened at €41.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ahold has a 12 month low of €31.64 and a 12 month high of €43.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.01.

Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Ahold had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 2.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ahold will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ahold

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.