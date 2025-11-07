Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Ahold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ahold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Report on Ahold
Ahold Stock Up 0.5%
Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Ahold had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 2.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ahold will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ahold
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ahold
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.