Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

LCUT has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lifetime Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $171.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 525,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

