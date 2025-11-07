Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 316.60 and last traded at GBX 310.20, with a volume of 643407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hammerson from GBX 234 to GBX 245 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 421 to GBX 385 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 326.67.
Hammerson Trading Down 0.9%
About Hammerson
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
