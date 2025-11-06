Ethos Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.