SouthState Corp Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $623.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.61. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

