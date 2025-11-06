iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Purchased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after buying an additional 9,678,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after buying an additional 3,421,606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,443,000 after buying an additional 5,728,914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,640,000 after buying an additional 9,922,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,020,000 after buying an additional 1,983,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

