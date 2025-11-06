Rep. David Taylor Purchases Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). In a filing disclosed on November 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AT&T stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SCHWAB JOINT BROKERAGE #1 (HOME GROWN)” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 9/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 9/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 9/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 9/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 9/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 9/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) on 8/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,139,620,000 after buying an additional 10,310,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,376 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,266,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,039,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

