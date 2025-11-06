Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Up 42.9% – Here’s What Happened

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) shares rose 42.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 381,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 93,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Inomin Mines Stock Up 42.9%

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

