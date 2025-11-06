MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 2,548,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,081% from the average daily volume of 215,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
MTB Metals Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.78.
About MTB Metals
MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MTB Metals
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- From Dividends to Growth: Why These 3 Stocks Stand Out in 2025
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AMD’s Price Pullback Equals Opportunity: The Big Gains Are Coming
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Uber Stock Pullback Looks Like a Clear Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for MTB Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTB Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.