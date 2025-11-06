Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. New Street Research cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,342,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,303,980. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Snap has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $185,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 490,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,791,209.42. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 33,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $256,064.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,109,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,508,432.36. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,569 shares of company stock worth $3,741,723. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 169.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

