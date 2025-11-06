Q4 EPS Estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Cut by Analyst

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AUPH. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3%

AUPH stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.30. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

