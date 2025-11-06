MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDB. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $319.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.97.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $360.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.43 and its 200 day moving average is $247.11. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $385.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of -369.57 and a beta of 1.52.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total transaction of $384,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,322.44. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $8,003,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,079,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,543,017.40. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $34,213,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,567.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,969 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $161,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $164,338,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 863.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,694,000 after purchasing an additional 780,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,321,000 after buying an additional 744,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

