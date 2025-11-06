Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by OneAscent Family Office LLC

OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 69.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.3% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,144,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,126,000 after acquiring an additional 304,722 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $293.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.74. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $311.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

