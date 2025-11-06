Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 114.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 70,749 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after buying an additional 15,115,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,955,000 after buying an additional 926,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $940,015,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 20,594,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $759,938,000 after buying an additional 111,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,243,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $746,980,000 after buying an additional 427,705 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

