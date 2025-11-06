Washington Trust Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $204.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $211.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.75.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

