Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 179.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Xencor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,026. Xencor has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.64. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 121.52%.The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 77.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

