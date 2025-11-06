McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $916.00 at Morgan Stanley

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $857.00 to $916.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

MCK has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $860.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $843.69.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $844.20. 218,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson has a twelve month low of $558.13 and a twelve month high of $863.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $750.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $721.95.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 24,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,722,190 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,186,000 after purchasing an additional 232,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,065,000 after acquiring an additional 112,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,346,661,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

