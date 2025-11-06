SouthState Corp Increases Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,458,600. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.79.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $283.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.58. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

