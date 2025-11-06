Cigna Group $CI Shares Acquired by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion boosted its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 86,071.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cigna Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,327 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after purchasing an additional 865,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $542,796,000 after purchasing an additional 457,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $259.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.52. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.91.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

