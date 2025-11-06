T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Stake Boosted by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $291.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total transaction of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,322,242,802.50. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,183,061 shares of company stock valued at $523,510,104 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.8%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $204.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.78. The company has a market capitalization of $229.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

