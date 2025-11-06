Ethos Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Ethos Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,782 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $109,043,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,072,000 after buying an additional 1,092,381 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after acquiring an additional 650,315 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,535,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,534,000 after acquiring an additional 585,201 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.49 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.