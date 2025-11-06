Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for KPTI FY2025 Earnings

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn ($11.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($10.50). The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

KPTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.35. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.30) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

