What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for HIMS FY2025 Earnings?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $598.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HIMS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.20.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $5,773,402.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 89,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,816.26. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 13,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $694,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 297,139 shares in the company, valued at $15,005,519.50. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 712,271 shares of company stock valued at $37,631,985. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,746,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,622,000 after buying an additional 71,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,552,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,237,000 after buying an additional 2,128,587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after buying an additional 397,310 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,057,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after buying an additional 678,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

