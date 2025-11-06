Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Phillip Securities cut Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

Shares of SHOP opened at $162.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 16.65%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

