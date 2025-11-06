Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 132.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,794 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $186.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $448.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.83 and its 200 day moving average is $168.29. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $210.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

