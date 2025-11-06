Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Trading Down 28.6% – Here’s Why

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 115,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 62,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Plato Gold Trading Down 28.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Plato Gold

(Get Free Report)

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.