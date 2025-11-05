Versor Investments LP Sells 7,500 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. $IAS

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 52,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 39,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 0.2%

IAS stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.02 million. Integral Ad Science has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

IAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $35,904.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 139,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,341.78. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $94,400.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 406,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,435.51. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 57,951 shares of company stock worth $590,206 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

