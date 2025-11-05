Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR stock opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 198,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,710,576. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jill Bright acquired 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $26,380.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,548.80. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,220,797 shares of company stock worth $78,337,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

