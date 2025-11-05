Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 778 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price target on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $291.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $311.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $845,521.92. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

