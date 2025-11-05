Paymentus Holdings, Inc. $PAY Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 35.7% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 152,600.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAY. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Paymentus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Paymentus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Paymentus Stock Performance

NYSE:PAY opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.50. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Paymentus had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $280.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Paymentus Company Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

