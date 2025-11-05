Versor Investments LP Cuts Stake in Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,525 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRSH. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Freshworks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 7.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

In other news, CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,452.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 415,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,840.97. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $60,717.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,065.28. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,828 shares of company stock worth $358,968 over the last three months. 11.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

