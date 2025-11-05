Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU Holdings Lifted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $192.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $154.00 and a 52 week high of $203.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.14.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

