Critical Analysis: zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC) versus Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) and zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Constellation Software and zSpace”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $10.07 billion 5.23 $730.00 million $29.28 84.93 zSpace $38.10 million 0.55 -$20.82 million ($0.53) -1.65

Analyst Recommendations

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than zSpace. zSpace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Constellation Software and zSpace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 2 6 2 3.00 zSpace 1 0 4 1 2.83

zSpace has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,044.16%. Given zSpace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe zSpace is more favorable than Constellation Software.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Software and zSpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 5.77% 53.92% 14.01% zSpace N/A N/A -126.38%

Summary

Constellation Software beats zSpace on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware. In addition, it offers professional, and maintenance and other recurring services. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About zSpace

(Get Free Report)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications. zSpace Technologies Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

