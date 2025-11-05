TIAA Trust National Association Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.1% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Melius upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cummins from $380.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Cummins Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $428.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.98. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $449.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,158.30. This trade represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.10, for a total value of $89,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,183,476.20. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 43,319 shares of company stock worth $17,764,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

