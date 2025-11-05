Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 984.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $123.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $137.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.12.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

