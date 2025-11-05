TIAA Trust National Association Purchases 2,231 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.56 and its 200-day moving average is $140.81. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.15 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 97.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Paychex from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.87.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

