TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.51 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,054 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 15,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $852.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $949.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $828.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.80 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $974.47.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

