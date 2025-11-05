TIAA Trust National Association Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 378,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,698,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

