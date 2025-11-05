Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter worth $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Celestica by 45.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth $63,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in Celestica by 8,910.0% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth $73,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Celestica from $220.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.13.

Celestica Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of CLS stock opened at $335.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.09. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $360.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

