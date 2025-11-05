Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several research firms have commented on VZLA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vizsla Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZLA. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vizsla Silver by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 25.6% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 100.0% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZLA stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. Vizsla Silver has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

