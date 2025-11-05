Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.
Several research firms have commented on VZLA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vizsla Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.
Shares of VZLA stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. Vizsla Silver has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.25 and a beta of 0.96.
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.
