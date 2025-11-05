Unilever PLC $UL Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Unilever were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 209.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

