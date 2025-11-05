TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 335,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $24.08.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

