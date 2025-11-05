Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2025

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFSGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grifols from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GRFS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Grifols by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Grifols by 39.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 14.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 12.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter.

Grifols Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Grifols has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Grifols

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.