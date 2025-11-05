Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 47.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 4.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTAN shares. KeyCorp set a $140.00 price target on ServiceTitan and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of ServiceTitan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

ServiceTitan Trading Down 2.8%

ServiceTitan stock opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.38. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $131.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.40). ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 26.08%.The company had revenue of $242.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.58 million. ServiceTitan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceTitan news, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total value of $3,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $49,854.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,089,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,408,927.35. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,068,191 shares of company stock valued at $122,845,692. Company insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceTitan Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.