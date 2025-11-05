Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI) Short Interest Down 30.3% in October

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 137,800 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the September 30th total of 197,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Neonc Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Neonc Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neonc Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neonc Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neonc Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Neonc Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $247,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Neonc Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Neonc Technologies Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:NTHI opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Neonc Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14.

Neonc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Neonc Technologies

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc develops novel molecular technology that provides enhanced targeted delivery of technologies for treating central nervous system diseases. Its lead products in development include NEO100, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for treating glioblastoma; and NEO212, a covalently conjugated molecule combining the chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide with perillyl alcohol that is completed preclinical testing.

